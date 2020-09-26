TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $527.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.10. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.68%.

In related news, Director John G. Nestor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 13.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

