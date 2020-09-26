Tael Tops One Day Trading Volume of $926,793.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Tael has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $926,793.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $119.16, $10.00 and $7.20.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043257 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.15 or 0.04806873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

