TaaS Hits Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043168 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.04824804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002155 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

