SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.22

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and traded as low as $18.32. SWISS RE LTD/S shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 36,170 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Commerzbank upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.