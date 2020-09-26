SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.94

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and traded as low as $18.38. SWISS LF HLDG/ADR shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 708 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SZLMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

