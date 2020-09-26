Streamr DATAcoin Tops One Day Volume of $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinone, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00234707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.01451781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00204879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Coinone, Binance, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Mercatox, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

