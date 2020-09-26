State Street (NYSE:STT) & Dacotah Banks (NYSE:DBIN) Head to Head Contrast

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 20.27% 12.74% 0.98% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

State Street has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for State Street and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 9 7 1 2.44 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Street currently has a consensus price target of $76.22, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Street and Dacotah Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 1.57 $2.24 billion $6.17 9.48 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

State Street beats Dacotah Banks on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 locations in Aberdeen, Brookings, Clark, Lemmon, Mobridge, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Sisseton, Watertown, and Webster, South Dakota; Dickinson, Jamestown, Minot, Rolla, and Valley City, North Dakota; and Morris, Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

