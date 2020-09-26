StableUSD Market Cap Hits $514,946.71 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00008872 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $514,946.71 and $283.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00235468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.01453677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00203983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

