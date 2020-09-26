Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $5,274.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00045782 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00029181 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017170 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.