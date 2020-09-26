Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $5,274.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00045782 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00029181 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017170 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

