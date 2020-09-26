SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.75

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and traded as low as $44.32. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 11,738 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

