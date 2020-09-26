Solaredge Technologies’ (SEDG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit reissued their buy rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.25.

SEDG opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $229.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,349 shares of company stock worth $25,648,113. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

