Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives “Buy” Rating from B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit restated their buy rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $229.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $1,114,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,746,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,648,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $87,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

