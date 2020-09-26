Social Send Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Social Send has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $180,131.29 and $8.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00025256 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003540 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003978 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000347 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.