SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SMGZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

