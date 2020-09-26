SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMGZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 92,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,121. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

