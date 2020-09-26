Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.88

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.88 and traded as low as $70.40. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1,518,287 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.19) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.86. The firm has a market cap of $755.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 719,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £539,374.50 ($704,788.32).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

