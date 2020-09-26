ShowHand Hits Market Capitalization of $15,316.67 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $15,316.67 and $27.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00237039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01513392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00201649 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

