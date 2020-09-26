ShowHand 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $15,316.67 and approximately $27.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00237039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01513392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00201649 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

