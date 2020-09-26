SHIELD (XSH) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a market cap of $445,792.89 and $22.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,726.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.42 or 0.03294999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02074270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00430112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00884635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00515931 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011900 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.