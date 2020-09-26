SHIELD Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. SHIELD has a market cap of $445,792.89 and $22.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,726.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.42 or 0.03294999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02074270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00430112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00884635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00515931 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011900 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

