Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SESN. ValuEngine downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

SESN stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 506,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

