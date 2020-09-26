Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $240.01

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.01 and traded as low as $230.76. Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 13,034 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

