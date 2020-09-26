SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.68

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and traded as low as $19.26. SAMPO OYJ/ADR shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 102,785 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAXPY. ValuEngine downgraded SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HSBC raised shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter.

About SAMPO OYJ/ADR

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

