Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $63,035.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002725 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.