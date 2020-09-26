Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Cap Hits $2.96 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $245,578.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.83 or 0.04827768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 144,212,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.