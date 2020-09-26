RPICoin (RPI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market cap of $31,188.96 and $18.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055353 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,009,694,977 coins and its circulating supply is 969,683,041 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

