Rotharium (RTH) Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $131,913.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

