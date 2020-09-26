Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $20.98 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $20.98 million and approximately $876,389.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00018993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

