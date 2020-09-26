REVV Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 79.7% against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.01491431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00201469 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

