Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.44 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $25.44 million and $23,426.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.80 or 1.00135113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001704 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00169179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

