Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Hits $479,029.18

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $479,029.18 and $169,075.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

