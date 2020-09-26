Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $233,428.02

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $233,428.02 and $6,187.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

