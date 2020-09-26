Qbao Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $189,905.98 and $1,426.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000106 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

