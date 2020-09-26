Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea Sells 25,000 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,448,800 shares in the company, valued at C$8,001,216.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total transaction of C$236,460.00.

Shares of CVE:PGM traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.32. The company had a trading volume of 620,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,896. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of $843.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.