Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea Sells 100,000 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total value of C$236,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,450,607.48.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 25,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$58,000.00.

CVE PGM traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.32. 620,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,896. The company has a market capitalization of $843.85 million and a P/E ratio of -51.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.79.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.