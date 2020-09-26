ProxyNode Price Tops $0.0004 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $74,493.91 and approximately $42.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00644945 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $920.18 or 0.08578963 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,583,115 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.