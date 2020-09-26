Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Tops $16.98 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $769,905.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043257 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.15 or 0.04806873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,635,902,151 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

