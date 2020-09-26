Proton Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a total market cap of $324,233.22 and $39,174.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.46 or 0.04775858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars.

