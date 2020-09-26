ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,902,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 123,650 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 453,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.26. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

