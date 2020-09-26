PRIZM Tops 1-Day Volume of $315,159.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and $315,159.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,709.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.64 or 0.02004241 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001411 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00647351 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002101 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,159,890,295 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

