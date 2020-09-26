Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.56

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $4,804.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4,530.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

