Pirl (PIRL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,697.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $797,169.94 and approximately $8,697.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 80,196,642 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

