Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0099

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a market cap of $797,169.94 and approximately $8,697.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 80,196,642 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

