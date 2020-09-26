Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.30. Pieridae Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Andrew George Judson purchased 106,000 shares of Pieridae Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,552.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,544.44. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,445.

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

