Phoenixcoin Trading Down 4.7% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $662,866.04 and $1,773.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,752.47 or 1.00307611 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00644267 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.01345951 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00111204 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,086,375 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

