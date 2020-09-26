Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $305.58

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.58 and traded as high as $330.00. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at $328.50, with a volume of 57,696 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $317.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.84.

Get Phoenix Spree Deutschland alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, insider Quentin Spicer bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £25,280 ($33,032.80).

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.