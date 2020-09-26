Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Perspecta reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $553,795.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,614 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 670,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 85.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRSP traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 699,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,643. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

