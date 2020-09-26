Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.96

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.96 and traded as low as $214.24. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust shares last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 363,789 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Get Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s payout ratio is -19.06%.

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.