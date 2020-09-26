Peony One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,703.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Peony has a market cap of $75,885.21 and $4,703.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00045823 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,839,962 coins and its circulating supply is 4,720,134 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

